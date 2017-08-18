DONATE

Authorities Recover Body Believed To Be Missing Brainerd Man

Josh Peterson
Aug. 17 2017
The Brainerd Police Department says they have recovered the body believed to be that of a missing Brainerd man.

Authorities have been searching for John Greenwaldt (29), who was last seen on July fourth in downtown Brainerd and was reported missing on July 14.

On Thursday the Brainerd police along with many other agencies from around the state held a large-scale search for Greenwaldt.

Around 4:50 p.m., a body was recovered from an area near the three hundred block of Hattie Street in Brainerd.

The body was located in a wooded area just off of a trail.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be conducting a full investigation.

The body will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for positive identification and autopsy to determine the cause of death.

 

