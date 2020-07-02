Authorities Looking For Suspicious Man Approaching Women in Fosston

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Polk County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspicious man who has been approaching women in Fosston and asking them if they want a ride.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has received two complaints about the individual, with one on Saturday, June 27th and the other on Tuesday, June 30th. In both incidents, the man was told no, but he continued asking to give them a ride and then left the area.

Both incidents involve a white man described as being heavy set with a white beard and about 60 years old. In one report, the man was driving a tan SUV, and in the other, he was driving a teal pickup.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 281-0431.

