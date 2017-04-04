Authorities Looking For Missing Superior Teenager

Authorities in Superior, Wisconsin, have issued a missing persons alert after a high school student failed to board a school bus last Wednesday.

Erica Danielle Woodhull, 16, has not been heard from since March 29th.

She is described as a 4’11”, white female, has brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a orange t-shirt, green zip up hoodie, blue jeans with a red and white jacket.

Anyone with information should call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-394-4432 or 911.