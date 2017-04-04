Authorities Looking For Missing Superior Teenager
Authorities in Superior, Wisconsin, have issued a missing persons alert after a high school student failed to board a school bus last Wednesday.
Erica Danielle Woodhull, 16, has not been heard from since March 29th.
She is described as a 4’11”, white female, has brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a orange t-shirt, green zip up hoodie, blue jeans with a red and white jacket.
Anyone with information should call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-394-4432 or 911.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More
I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More
Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More
It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More