Authorities Investigating Fire in Red Lake Nation; 2 Fatalities Reported
Authorities are investigating a fire with two reported deaths in Red Lake Nation.
A release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety says that on Friday, the Red Lake Police Department and Red Lake Fire Department, the ATF, and the FBI responded to a structure fire on the reservation. It says that while details are still being investigated, two fatalities were reported. Officials say the investigation is still ongoing, but that there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone with information can contact FBI Minneapolis at 763-569-8000 or call the Red Lake DPS tip line at 218-679-1912.
