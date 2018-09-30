Lakeland PBS
Authorities Investigate Death On Bemidji State Campus

Josh Peterson
Sep. 30 2018
Students and staff are mourning a death on the Bemidji State University campus.

The death was reported early Sunday morning outside of Tamarack Hall which is located near Birchmont Drive NE and 19th Street NE.

Word quickly spread on social media, and one student shared on Facebook an email they received from BSU stating “there is no imminent danger or other safety threat to our students, faculty, or staff, or to the university or its facilities.” The email goes on to say that the university is anticipating an official release from the Bemidji Police Department.

Once that release is made public, we will share that information and any other updates that are made available.

