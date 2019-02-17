Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Authorities Identify Three Dead in Nevis Shooting

Authorities Identify Three Dead in Nevis Shooting

Lakeland News
Feb. 16 2019
Leave a Comment

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified three people who died during an incident on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in the city of Nevis.

According to authorities Heidi Eve Pierce, 40, of Akeley, died of homicide due to a gunshot wound. Candi Cheryl Goochey, 37, of Akeley, died of homicide due to a gunshot wound. Bryce Anthony Bellomo, 34, of Nevis, died of suicide due to a gunshot wound.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The BCA is in the process of conducting interviews with incident participants and witnesses. Additional information, including the names of the deputies, will be released once those interviews are completed.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Hubbard County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of a shooting incident at a home on the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Trail in Nevis. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased female outside of the home. The armed suspect had fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle before law enforcement arrived. A second victim, who had also been shot, was still inside of the vehicle.

Hubbard County deputies located the suspect’s vehicle north of Nevis and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes. During the pursuit, the suspect fired at the pursuing vehicles, striking one of the deputies. The pursuit continued and the suspect eventually put the vehicle into a ditch on County Road 119.

A pursuing deputy came upon the vehicle. The suspect was outside of the vehicle. Both the suspect and the deputy fired their weapons. The suspect got back into the vehicle. Deputies later determined that the suspect was deceased.

All three deceased people were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

The injured deputy was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Park Rapids and then to Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota, where he was treated for a non-life threatening shooting injury and released.

Becker, Cass and Wadena County sheriff’s deputies, Minnesota State Patrol troopers, Park Rapids Police officers, Walker Police officers and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents responded to the scene but did not witness the shooting incident.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on standard administrative leave.

Hubbard County deputies do not wear body cameras. Investigators will determine whether dash cameras captured the incident.

Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

*UPDATED* Three People Dead After Officer Involved Shooting In Nevis

Itasca County Deputies Involved In Shooting After Responding To A Domestic Violence Dispute

Intruder Attacks Brainerd High School Staff Member Before The School Day Starts

Man Charged With Shooting School Bus Driver In Minneapolis Incident

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Men’s Hockey Gets Points Over Northern Michigan In OT Win

Posted on Feb. 16 2019

Latest Stories

BSU Men's Hockey Gets Points Over Northern Michigan In OT Win

Posted on Feb. 16 2019

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Beats North Wright County In Section 8AA Championship

Posted on Feb. 16 2019

BSU Men's Basketball Wins Big Over U-Mary

Posted on Feb. 16 2019

BSU Women's Basketball Falls Against U-Mary

Posted on Feb. 16 2019

BSU's Frederick P. Baker Training Center Unveiled

Posted on Feb. 16 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.