Authorities Doubt Foul Play Was Factor In Death Of Akeley Woman

Authorities say they doubt that foul play was a factor in the death of a pregnant woman who was missing for more than two weeks before her body was found in the Chippewa National Forest.

The body of 27-year-old Kara Blevins was found Saturday not far from her hometown of Akeley. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says there was “no indication at the scene of any crime.” Blevins was last seen February 2nd walking along a road in Akeley.

Authorities were concerned because of below-freezing temperatures, that she was pregnant, and that she didn’t have a phone, car or money. Her body was found Saturday after someone walking a dog saw some human tracks.