Author Candace Simar Visits Brainerd Library to Discuss New Novel ‘Sister Lumberjack’

The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch Author Series hosts writers to speak at the Brainerd Public Library on the first Monday of every month. This past Monday featured Minnesota author Candace Simar, who discussed her new novel “Sister Lumberjack.”

Through her novels, Simar likes to explore what life might have been like for her Scandinavian ancestors who settled in Minnesota and North Dakota. “Sister Lumberjack” has settings that many Minnesotans will be familiar with.

“People love to read books set in the place where they live. ‘Sister Lumberjack’ has characters and scenes in Wilkin County, Otter Tail County, Crow Wing County, Aitkin County, and Duluth as well. It’s been really fun to dig up the research and I know how happy people will be reading it.”

These presentations are sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through volunteer and fundraising efforts. For more information about the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library, you can contact the library or visit their Facebook page.