LPTV NEWS

Audit Reveals New Findings On U.S. Bank Stadium

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 8 2017
Minnesota’s legislative auditor says the oversight agency for the new Minnesota Vikings’ stadium has leased a third suite from the team, according to the Associated Press.

Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles’ revelation adds to the heartburn surrounding the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority’s use of suites at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The audit released Tuesday found that nearly half of the tickets in two luxury suites went to friends and family of authority officials.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

0

Sanford Health Offers Loan Forgiveness Program

Sanford Health and Northwest Technical College are working together in a program to help upcoming students reach their goals of becoming Licensed
Posted on Feb. 8 2017

