ATV Driver Injured During Beltrami County Rollover Incident

An ATV driver in Beltrami County was airlifted to a North Dakota hospital after crashing during a ride. The 64-year-old woman has not been named, nor has her town of residence been identified by law enforcement.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 911 call about an off-highway vehicle incident on Saturday evening at 8:13. The crash occurred on the 1700 block of the Nelson Dam Rd in Buzzle Township, located approximately 15 miles northwest of Bemidji.

An investigation revealed that the woman had rolled a 1995 Honda Fourtrax all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that she was operating. The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The victim was transported by Bemidji Ambulance services from the scene to the Bemidji Regional Airport, where the patient was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.

No further information is known about the victim’s condition. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this crash.