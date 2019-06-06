ATV Crash Injures Man In Rural Backus
A man was injured in an ATV crash in rural Backus on Wednesday, June 5.
According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, at around 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, his office received a report of an ATV crash on the Sno Way 1 trail in the Foot Hills State Forest in rural Backus.
Responders and deputies arrived at the scene and learned that 40-year-old Ryan Maher of Isanti was operating a 2008 Honda TRX700 ATV when he lost control and rolled the machine on the trail.
Maher was treated at the scene for serious injuries and then airlifted to the North Memorial Medical Center in Minneapolis.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.