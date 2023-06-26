ATEK & Confidence Learning Center Involve Campers in Refurbishing Pontoons

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Mike Berning, General Manager at ATEK Access Technologies, and his team at the Brainerd company are no strangers to helping the community, as their 77-year history is built on service to others. So when Mary Harder, the camp director at Confidence Learning Center, approached Berning about helping refurbish two of their pontoon boats, he jumped at the chance. With approval from upper management, ATEK housed the boats in their shop.

But one of the main goals of the project, other than refurbishment, was to involve the campers. The Camp Confidence East Gull Lake Lions Club was a major contributor when it came to volunteers, and they would come every Wednesday to work on different parts of the boat until the rebuild was finished.

The pontoon boats, name Big Ben and Little Ben, were christened on May 23 as part of a ceremony with ATEK and Camp Confidence. In addition to volunteer hours by ATEK and the Lions Club, Shannon’s Auto Body donated $2,000 worth of parts and Lakes Awning and Marine provided a new console and vinyl work to help with the refurbishment.

