Armed Robbery Suspect Sought In Beltrami County

The search is on for an armed robbery suspect in Beltrami County. Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department officials say one person has been arrested but a second suspect is still on the loose.

The armed robbery happened around 9:30 last night at Lakes Market convenience store which is located on Irvine Avenue about seven miles north of Bemidji.

The suspects fled with an undetermined amount of cash and merchandise in a vehicle that had been stolen earlier in Bemidji. That vehicle was soon located unoccupied after it had entered the ditch several miles from the robbery scene.

Law enforcement officials arrested one of the suspects today after locating a second stolen motor vehicle and recovering a firearm and evidence.

They have also identified the other suspect. He is 19-year old Carlito M. Kingbird of Bemidji, MN. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kingbird.

If you have information about Kingbird or his location, authorities say you should not approach him. Instead, you are asked to call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111, option 2.

The person who has been arrested is not being identified at this time, pending formal criminal charges from the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office.

