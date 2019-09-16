Lakeland PBS
Arkansas Man Sentenced To 95 Months In Prison For Role In Grand Rapids Drug Case

Sep. 16 2019

An Arkansas man was sentenced to 95 months in prison for his involvement in a drug case in the Grand Rapids area.

According to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Shakorey Shaunrae Wade, of El Dorado, Arkansas, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree sale of controlled substances. The case was prosecuted by Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam who told the court at sentencing that Wade was a drug dealer who came to Grand Rapids for the specific purpose of selling heroin and methamphetamine in Itasca County communities.

Minnesota sentencing guidelines called for a prison sentence between 81 and 114 months. Adam asked the court to impose the top sentence of 114 months. The case was investigated by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson
