Area Youth Hockey Teams Leave for State Tournaments
The state hockey tournament for high school might be finished, but the youth hockey state tournaments are just starting, and there were lots of sendoffs on Thursday.
Bemidji Blue PeeWee B Team won their north region tourney, and they left on a party bus escorted by the Bemidji Police Department.
Northern Lakes 12U B team and Bantam A both made the state tournament as well – it’s the first time Northern Lakes has sent two teams in the same year. The 12U girls won the north region and the Bantam boys qualified as runner-ups in their region. The route took them from Pequot Lakes through Crosby and then Aitkin, where many of the players live.
Here’s a list of youth hockey teams that made the state tournament in the Lakeland viewing area:
Boys:
- Bemidji Blue PeeWee B
- Grand Rapids PeeWee B
- Northern Lakes Bantam A
- Warroad Bantam A
- Warroad PeeWee A
Girls:
- Grand Rapids/Greenway 15U B
- Grand Rapids/Greenway 12U A
- Northern Lakes 12U B
- Warroad 12U A
