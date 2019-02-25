Lakeland PBS
Area Educators Named Semifinalists For 2019 Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 25 2019
The field of possible candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year has been narrowed down to 40 and two area educators have been named as semifinalists.

Stephen Booth who teaches 4th grade in Laporte Independent School District and Mandy Gallant who teaches kindergarten in Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools have made the list of 40 Minnesota Teacher of the Year semifinalists.

A selection panel of 23 community leaders chose the semifinalists from an initial field of 168 candidates from across the state.

The panel will review the semifinalists’ portfolios again and review video submissions in late March and will select about 10 finalists from the group. The 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced at a banquet in St. Paul on May 5.

 

