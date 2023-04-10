Area Businesses Work to Meet Demand for THC Delta-9 Drinks

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Two area businesses are teaming up to meet demand of a product recently introduced to the Minnesota market, THC seltzers.

Your Hometown Hemp Co. of Blackduck and Klockow Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids are just some of the companies that are responding to the increasing interest in these newly legalized products. With the legalization of THC Delta-9 edibles last summer, some Minnesota businesses have worked to break into this new market. Klockow Brewing Co. is one of these small businesses.

Although many people may associate the new law with gummies, the public and businesses are realizing the interest is growing elsewhere in the form of drinks.

In collaboration with Your Hometown Hemp Co., Klockow Brewing is using their in-house tanks with THC derived from Hometown’s hemp to introduce another product to northern Minnesota. However, there are some issues along the way, such as the difference in brewing beers compared to seltzers. Despite the businesses planning on canning about 2,800 cans per week, adjusting schedules around their other products could take some time.

With bills going through the Minnesota House and Senate to legalize recreational marijuana and cannabis, this could also have impacts on brewers. Andy Klockow, owner of Klockow Brewing, says lobbyists are working to ensure the bill separates the hemp-derived version from the full THC to avoid any legal issues on the federal-level.

Overall, plans seem to be on schedule at the moment for Klockow and Hometown. They plan to have product canned and on sale in the Grand Rapids/Iron Range area within the next few weeks.

