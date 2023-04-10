Lakeland PBS

Area Businesses Work to Meet Demand for THC Delta-9 Drinks

Mary BalstadApr. 10 2023

Two area businesses are teaming up to meet demand of a product recently introduced to the Minnesota market, THC seltzers.

Your Hometown Hemp Co. of Blackduck and Klockow Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids are just some of the companies that are responding to the increasing interest in these newly legalized products. With the legalization of THC Delta-9 edibles last summer, some Minnesota businesses have worked to break into this new market. Klockow Brewing Co. is one of these small businesses.

Although many people may associate the new law with gummies, the public and businesses are realizing the interest is growing elsewhere in the form of drinks.

In collaboration with Your Hometown Hemp Co., Klockow Brewing is using their in-house tanks with THC derived from Hometown’s hemp to introduce another product to northern Minnesota. However, there are some issues along the way, such as the difference in brewing beers compared to seltzers. Despite the businesses planning on canning about 2,800 cans per week, adjusting schedules around their other products could take some time.

With bills going through the Minnesota House and Senate to legalize recreational marijuana and cannabis, this could also have impacts on brewers. Andy Klockow, owner of Klockow Brewing, says lobbyists are working to ensure the bill separates the hemp-derived version from the full THC to avoid any legal issues on the federal-level.

Overall, plans seem to be on schedule at the moment for Klockow and Hometown. They plan to have product canned and on sale in the Grand Rapids/Iron Range area within the next few weeks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Minnesota Legislature to Return with Much Done, Much to Do

Beltrami Co. Sheriff Discusses Challenges in Enforcing MN’s THC Edibles Law

In Focus: MacRostie’s Open Pottery Studio Lets People Take a Throw at the Wheel

New Minnesota Budget Targets Include $3 Billion for Tax Cuts

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.