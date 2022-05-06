Area Businesses Recognized at Bemidji Chamber’s Awards of Excellence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Local businesses were celebrated at the 17th annual Awards of Excellence on Thursday in Bemidji. Hosted by the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, the awards ceremony highlights the work and dedication that local companies put in not only to their own businesses, but the community as a whole.

People often see winning an award as an individual accomplishment, but not the Bemidji Chamber. At their annual Awards of Excellence, they look at what local businesses do collectively for the development of the Greater Bemidji area.

Keynote speaker Brian Stefanich discussed the Bemidji Career Academies initiative, which is to cultivate business-minded students and keep that talent in the area.

The moment of truth came when the winners were announced. They are:

New Business of the Year: Blue Ox Moving Co.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Daryl Lundberg of Northwoods Lumber Co.

Healthy Workplace: Choice Therapy

Community Impact: United Way of Bemidji Area

Business of the Year: Dondelinger Chevrolet

And finally, the Charlie Naylor Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr. Ted Will.

Greater Bemidji recently launched a small business check-up initiative in collaboration with 4-Directors Development and Leech Lake Financial Services to show how Bemidji is giving back to its businesses and entrepreneurs.

