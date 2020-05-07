Area Businesses and Restaurants Preparing For Potential Reopening

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Businesses across the state of Minnesota are preparing daily for a potential reopen and are studying how they will adjust.

Ernie’s on Gull Lake near Brainerd has been in business since 1917, and management there has been planning for weeks for how their restaurant can best follow safety guidelines for when they are allowed to restart their business. The restaurant seats over 250 guests outside and will try to use that to their advantage.

Ernie’s on Gull Lake has also recently transitioned to online ordering for pickup, which they foresee as being crucial during the pandemic.

