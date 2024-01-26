Lakeland PBS

Application for Opioid Settlement Funds Available Through Beltrami Co.

Lakeland News — Jan. 26 2024

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners and the Opioid Steering Committee would like to invite community partners to submit a request for grant funding through the recent opioid settlement.

After Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison settled with Teeva, Allergan, CVS, and Walgreen’s, the state now has access to $568 million. The first-round competitive grant in Beltrami County has an estimated $250,000 available, and the Opioid Steering Committee want to allocate these funds back into the community, where frontline workers are doing the work to fight opioid addiction.

The application is available on the Beltrami County website (or directly through this link) and can be submitted to Public Health Director Amy Bowles at amy.bowles@co.beltrami.mn.us. Successful applicants of this grant will be working to make a sustainable impact through activities that support harm reduction, prevention, criminal justice, treatment, and recovery.

Applications are due by Feb. 29. Recipients of the opioid settlement funds will be notified by Apr. 22.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

