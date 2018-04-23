Appeals Court Allows Necessity Defense in Pipeline Protest

The protesters admit that they turned the emergency shut-off valves on two pipelines in 2016 in Clearwater County of northwestern Minnesota as part of a multi-state protest. They want to tell jurors that the threat of climate change from Canadian tar sands crude is so imminent that they were justified.
A three-judge appeals panel ruled 2-1 Monday that the prosecutor has failed to show that allowing the necessity defense would have a critical impact on the trial’s outcome.
Trial dates have not been set.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More
my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More
There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More
Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More