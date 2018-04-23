Appeals Court Allows Necessity Defense in Pipeline Protest

The protesters admit that they turned the emergency shut-off valves on two pipelines in 2016 in Clearwater County of northwestern Minnesota as part of a multi-state protest. They want to tell jurors that the threat of climate change from Canadian tar sands crude is so imminent that they were justified.

A three-judge appeals panel ruled 2-1 Monday that the prosecutor has failed to show that allowing the necessity defense would have a critical impact on the trial’s outcome.

Trial dates have not been set.