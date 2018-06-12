Antiques Roadshow
August 6 at 7pm
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW puts the reality in reality television! Part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is a 13-time Emmy Award-nominee and PBS’ most-watched ongoing series. Veteran television personality Mark L Walberg serves as series host. In each hour-long episode, specialists from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW cameras capture tales of family heirlooms, flea market finds and items saved from attics and basements, while experts reveal the fascinating truths about these items.
