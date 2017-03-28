Another Lawsuit Filed To Prevent Land Swap For Copper-Nickel Mine

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More
It is easy and right to be upset by obvious child sex exploitation in stories su... Read More
You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More
Ummmm lets see here,,, he open up a FAKE Facebook under a fake name of a 13 year... Read More