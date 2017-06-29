DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Annual Uniform Crime Report Reveals State Crime Statistics

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

Violent crimes including murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault increased to 0.9 percent in 2016, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) 2016 Uniform Crime Report. Murders were down by 23 percent compared to 2015.

Each year local law enforcement agencies must report their crime data to the BCA to meet state and federal reporting requirements. The data is compiled into an annual report and provides required data to the FBI for its reporting purposes.

Here are key findings from the report:

Rapes and aggravated assaults were also up slightly in 2016, but robberies saw a slight decrease in 2016.

Reports of human trafficking – commercial sex acts jumped significantly in 2016. This reflects cases reported in which a real victim does not exist but rather the arrest is the result of proactive sting operations by law enforcement posing as a person under the age of 18.

Property crimes saw declining numbers in 2016, down by 3.7 percent compared to 2015.

There were no law enforcement fatalities in 2016.

The complete 2016 report can be viewed on the BCA Website at https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/bca/bca-divisions/mnjis/Documents/2016-Minnesota-Uniform-Crime-Report.pdf

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Former Deputy Charged With Stalking Two BCA Agents

Law Enforcement To Conduct Area Sweep For Little Falls Homicide Case

Brainerd Man Charged With Burglary & Criminal Sexual Conduct

Permit To Carry Report Reveals Increase

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kristi said

How about instead of stating as your headline he wasn't wearing his seatbelt....... Read More

Eric Allen said

Nice story on the Bemidji High School Marching Band! Go get 'em, Jacks!... Read More

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Scheduled

The Crow Wing County Highway crews will continue their maintenance work after the Fourth of July holiday. Crews will perform spray patching on
Posted on Jun. 29 2017

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Scheduled

Posted on Jun. 29 2017

Paul Bunyan Day Celebrated In Bemidji With Open House

Posted on Jun. 29 2017

Members Of Meth Distribution Ring Sentenced In Federal Court

Posted on Jun. 29 2017

2017 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #4

Posted on Jun. 29 2017

Wildlife Appreciation Month Photo For June 28 - Hooded Merganser Duckling

Posted on Jun. 29 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.