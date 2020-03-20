Annual Good Samaritan Bowl Events Postponed In Brainerd And Pine River

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Good Samaritan Society postponed this year’s 17th Annual Good Samaritan Bowl events in Brainerd and Pine River to protect the health of the community.

The annual fundraiser was originally scheduled for May 3rd and 4th, however to prevent the spread of Covid-19, social distancing and responsible event management are key to reducing the overall number of infected people.

The Good Samaritan Society will continue to monitor the situation and will announce a new date at a later time.

For questions about the Brainerd event, contact Sheen Ziegler at 218-825-2505, and for questions about the Pine River event contact Tonya Vanvickle at 218- 587-4423.

