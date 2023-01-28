Anglers Gearing Up for 33rd Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

It’s that time of year again – the Brainerd Jaycees are back out on Gull Lake for the 33rd edition of their annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza. A year’s worth of planning has come down to their last day of preparations as volunteers getting ready for Saturday’s big event.

More than 100 volunteers spent Friday morning setting up tents at center ice. This includes the ticket tent, when attendees can purchase contest and raffle tickets, as well as the weigh-in tent, where contestants will bring their fish to be weighed and entered for a chance to win one of the 150 prizes. In addition, there is a first aid tent in the event of an emergency and vendors selling food.

The fishing holes were also drilled this morning, and in record time, no less. It took volunteers just two-and-a-half hours to open the 20,000 holes. Contestants will be able to choose whatever hole they would like to fish from and can move from hole to hole, if they so choose, for the duration of the competition.

Parking for the event will be at the Brainerd International Raceway. Buses will run throughout the day taking attendees to and from Gull Lake. They will run until the last contestants have left the lake.

Attendees are also reminded coolers are allowed with any sort of food or drink, but glass is prohibited for safety reasons. Live bait over four inches long is also not allowed, but dead or synthetic bait of any size is acceptable.

Event planners also recommend dressing warm, as the forecast for the weekend is cold, and the wind make temperatures feel even colder. And lastly, make sure to have your Minnesota fishing license, as it’s needed to win any prizes. The Jaycees will not be selling licenses at the contest, so participants are reminded to pick one up before heading out on the lake.

Whether you are a pro at ice fishing or if it’s your first time, everyone is welcome. All you need is a bucket, a pole, and some bait, and organizers take care of the rest.

Gates open at 8 a.m, and the contest begins at noon. To find out more about the event and for additional info on what you can and cannot bring, you can visit their website at www.icefishing.org.

