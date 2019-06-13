Lakeland PBS
AmeriCorps Minnesota In Need Of Reading & Math Tutors

Jun. 12 2019

If you’re interested in helping local students, then you may want to think about becoming a tutor. AmeriCorps Minnesota is currently recruiting reading and math tutors for schools in Bemidji, Grand Rapids, Menahga and more cities in our viewing area.

The position is paid, and you can work as much or as little as you’d like. You just have to have a high school diploma and at least 18 years old. Last year, AmeriCorps placed more than 1700 tutors in schools all over the state. In Bemidji alone, they’ve provided 150,000 minutes of tutoring to 150 kids. 70% of those kids saw improvements.

Candice Lundin, AmeriCorps Minnesota Program Director, says, “One in three 3rd graders struggle to read their grade level, so our goal is to just reach those kids that are right under where they need to be and give them that little boost they need to get up to that reading level by the 4th grade. Same thing with math – 40% of 8th graders are not proficient at math and so we aim to get them, 4th and 8th grade, and get them confident in their math skills.”

The tutors would start right at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. You can learn about signing up here.

