Amber Fryklund Named as Next BSU Women’s Hockey Head Coach

On Monday, we told you that Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan has retired. But it didn’t take long to find his replacement.

On Tuesday, Bemidji State announced that Amber Fryklund has been named the sixth head coach in program history. Fryklund has spent 10 years on the BSU women’s hockey coaching staff, including four as associate head coach. She returned to the Beavers’ bench this past season after a three-year hiatus.

Prior to her coaching days, Fryklund had a standout career as a player for the Beavers from 2000 to 2003, setting career program records in both points and goals scored. She still sits as the program’s all-time leading scorer at 122 points and is the program’s leading goal scorer (at 59) and is second in assists (at 63).