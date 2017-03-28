DONATE

AMBER Alert Issued For Minneapolis Toddler

Mal Meyer
Mar. 28 2017
Update:

According to a Minneapolis Police Facebook post, the toddler has been found and one suspect is in custody. All involved persons have been apprehended at this time, according to law enforcement officials.

An AMBER alert has been issued for a Minneapolis toddler, after an ex-boyfriend allegedly stabbed the child’s mother and fled the scene. Law enforcement officials are looking for the ex-boyfriend and an armed man who is believed to be involved.

They were last seen on Tuesday, in the area of Franklin and 3rd Avenue South, in Minneapolis.

Anyone who sees the child or the man allegedly involved should call 911 or the Minneapolis Police at (651) 793-7000 immediately.

Vehicle description

1999 Dodge Durango, Silver, 4 Dr Wagon

Minnesota license plate #628MMM

Suspect description      Missing child

 

Hersel “Herlsey” Theo Hulbert
Age now: 26
Sex: Male
Skin: Black
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5’9 ft
Weight: Thin build

 

Courtesy AMBER Alert

Harlen Vontrel Hulbert
Age now: 2 1/2 years old
Sex: Male
Skin: Black
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Description: Red/gray shirt and blue jeans

 

 

 

 

