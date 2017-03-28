AMBER Alert Issued For Minneapolis Toddler
Update:
According to a Minneapolis Police Facebook post, the toddler has been found and one suspect is in custody. All involved persons have been apprehended at this time, according to law enforcement officials.
—
An AMBER alert has been issued for a Minneapolis toddler, after an ex-boyfriend allegedly stabbed the child’s mother and fled the scene. Law enforcement officials are looking for the ex-boyfriend and an armed man who is believed to be involved.
They were last seen on Tuesday, in the area of Franklin and 3rd Avenue South, in Minneapolis.
Anyone who sees the child or the man allegedly involved should call 911 or the Minneapolis Police at (651) 793-7000 immediately.
Vehicle description
1999 Dodge Durango, Silver, 4 Dr Wagon
Minnesota license plate #628MMM
Suspect description Missing child
