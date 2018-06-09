Lakeland PBS
Alternate Public Schooling Option Available in Minnesota

Anthony Scott
Jun. 8 2018
Public schooling traditionally involves, getting on a bus, sitting in class from eight to three, and doing homework afterwards. Well an alternative option has been picking up steam in the Minnesota area.

Minnesota connections academy is a public online school that offers flexible hours. Kids work with teachers online, and enroll in classes that fit their schedule. Making it easy for kids to do the activities they love outside of school.

Students still have to complete the thirty hours of schooling a week that is required by the state, but they can do it at their own pace.

Take Phillip Atkinson for example. Phillip is a world class Jiu-Jitsu competitor, and does not have time to sit in regular classes. He travels the country competing in tournaments, and is ranked third in the world for his weight class. Minnesota connections academy allows him to work with teachers and do his homework weather he is in Florida or California.

If you want more information, the Minnesota connections academy is holding an informational session Monday June eleventh at 6:30 p.m., and it will be held at the Holiday Inn Express in Baxter.

Here how Minnesota Connections Academy has impacted Phillip and his mom in the video below.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

