“Almanac” Stops By Lakeland PBS To Chat With Greater Minnesota

Nathan Green
Oct. 10 2018
The team behind “Almanac” on Twin Cities PBS stopped by our Lakeland PBS studio in Bemidji Tuesday to chat with the people of Greater Minnesota.

For more than three decades now, “Almanac” has been a staple in Minnesota by covering everything from politics to public interest stories. During the evening, the “Almanac” team heard story ideas from the public and met with our team at Lakeland PBS. The show recently hired a Greater Minnesota reporter to help cover the area.

If you have a story idea for “Almanac,” you can contact Kaomi Goetz through e-mail at kgoetz@tpt.org.

Nathan Green
Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

