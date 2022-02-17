Allen Bedford Makes Case for Becoming Next BSU/NTC President
The third of four candidates vying to become the next president at Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College met with students and staff in Bemidji today.
Allen Bedford has served as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at BSU since 2020.
On Thursday, we’ll hear from the fourth of the presidential finalists, John Hoffman, who has served as Acting Senior Vice Chancellor for the University of Crookston.
