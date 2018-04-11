Lakeland PBS
All Three Questions Pass On Brainerd School Referendum

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 10 2018
It was a night of celebration for the Brainerd School District as all three questions on the school’s referendum ballot passed. The school has been planning for the election for the past three years and has held over 100 listening sessions to help inform voters. Tonight, the results are in and all three questions passed.

Question 1 focused on the elementary school buildings and early childhood facilities and passed with 60 percent of voters approving the action. The second question focused on secondary schools and alternative education facilities , which passed with 55 percent of voters saying yes. And finally, question 3, which deals with the enhancements of a new performing arts center, passed by a slight margin with 51 percent of voters approving the action.

There was a 37.54 percent voter turnout for the special election held on April 10. We will have a full story tomorrow on Lakeland News about the upcoming steps as the school district prepares to move forward with all steps on the comprehensive facilities plan.

Sarah Winkelmann
