Alcohol A Factor In Rollover Crash
Alcohol is considered to be a factor in a rollover single-car crash in Lake of the Woods County that sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Gage Salin, 19, of Warroad, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 11, west of County Road 2, when the car entered a ditch and rolled over onto the driver’s door side when he attempted to overcorrect.
His passenger, an unidentified 17-year-old woman, was transported to Lakewood Health Baudette with unknown injuries.
According to a report for the Minnesota State Patrol, Salin was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
