March 6 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Recorded to honor his mother’s request that he release an album of gospel classics, Alan Jackson’s “Precious Memories” CD quickly made its way to the top of the charts and into the hearts of fans.