Akeley Man Found Guilty Of Third-Degree Sale Of A Controlled Substance

An Akeley man was found guilty by a jury of third-degree sale of a controlled substance on Thursday, October 25.

According to the Hubbard County Attorney’s Office, Kyle Edward Tysver was tried for the sale of 3.5 grams of Methamphetamine for $200.00.

Tysver was arrested during a major drug bust by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and the Headwaters Safe Trails Federal Bureau of Investigation Task Force earlier this year.

Tysver will be sentenced on November 13, 2018. The case was investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.