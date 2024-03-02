Aitkin Man Dies After Being Ejected from Truck in Rollover Crash
An Aitkin man has died after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash yesterday morning.
On Feb. 29 just after 8 a.m., a pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Jeffrey Lee Martinson was southbound on Highway 47 in Spencer Township when the truck went off the roadway in a curve at 396th Place. The truck rolled, and Martinson was ejected from the vehicle.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Martinson was not wearing a seat belt. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
