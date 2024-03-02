Aitkin Man Dies After Being Ejected from Truck in Rollover Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An Aitkin man has died after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash yesterday morning.

On Feb. 29 just after 8 a.m., a pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Jeffrey Lee Martinson was southbound on Highway 47 in Spencer Township when the truck went off the roadway in a curve at 396th Place. The truck rolled, and Martinson was ejected from the vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Martinson was not wearing a seat belt. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

