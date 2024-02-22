Aitkin Getting $50,000 Grant to Replace Roof on Public Safety Building

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A federal grant of $50,000 will help replace the roof on the building that houses local law enforcement in Aitkin.

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development grant on Wednesday, which will replace the roof on Atikin’s Public Safety Building. Both say the grant was needed to improve the city’s infrastructure so emergency service providers have the facilities they need to continue serving the community.

Sens. Klobuchar and Smith are members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, which oversees the USDA.

