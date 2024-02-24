Aitkin County Deputy Involved in 2-Vehicle Crash SE of Aitkin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An Aitkin County deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Aitkin on Thursday.

On Feb. 22 at around 2 p.m., Deputy Dylan Jindra, 26, was traveling northbound in an Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office Ford Explorer on Deer Street near the intersection of Oak Avenue in Nordland Township, while Joselito and Jennifer Burgos, ages 58 and 42 respectively and both from Aitkin, were traveling southbound in a Honda Pilot in the same location. The Explorer entered the southbound lane and struck the Honda Pilot head-on.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to Riverwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says all parties involved are expected to make a full recovery.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today