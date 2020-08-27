AIRC at BSU Welcomes Back Students Virtually

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As Bemidji State University starts welcoming students back to school both virtually and in person, this year, the American Indian Resource Center on campus has welcomed its students a little differently this year.

This year’s event, like many, was virtual. Students were able to hear from community leaders who welcomed them to the new school year. The center also welcomed a new staff member, Ron Wilson, a community outreach specialist.

Typically, the event offers students a chance to eat together, but this year the dishes were available at the center to go.

