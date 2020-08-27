Lakeland PBS

AIRC at BSU Welcomes Back Students Virtually

Betsy Melin — Aug. 27 2020

As Bemidji State University starts welcoming students back to school both virtually and in person, this year, the American Indian Resource Center on campus has welcomed its students a little differently this year.

This year’s event, like many, was virtual. Students were able to hear from community leaders who welcomed them to the new school year. The center also welcomed a new staff member, Ron Wilson, a community outreach specialist.

Typically, the event offers students a chance to eat together, but this year the dishes were available at the center to go.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Discusses Budget, COVID-19 Relief in Special Session

Region 2 Arts Council to Showcase Area Artists Virtually

BSU and NTC Awarded Almost $500,000 Grant to Help Students During Distance Learning

BSU Fall 2020 Classes to Start on Monday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.