Air Quality Alert Issued for Northern Minnesota Until 6 AM Thursday
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for northern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke for the next couple of days.
The Air Quality Alert is effective from 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 through 6 a.m. Thursday, June 15. Air quality levels are expected to be in the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The affected area includes Roseau, International Falls, Ely, Hibbing, Duluth, Two Harbors, Brainerd, Bemidji, Alexandria, Moorhead, Ortonville, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires was expected to move into northern Minnesota beginning this evening and will reach Brainerd and Alexandria by early Wednesday morning. The smoke will slowly move south during the day Wednesday and may approach St. Cloud in the evening.
More information on current air quality conditions can be found on the MPCA website.
