Air Quality Alert Issued for Northern Minnesota Until 6 AM Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for northern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke for the next couple of days.

The Air Quality Alert is effective from 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 through 6 a.m. Thursday, June 15. Air quality levels are expected to be in the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The affected area includes Roseau, International Falls, Ely, Hibbing, Duluth, Two Harbors, Brainerd, Bemidji, Alexandria, Moorhead, Ortonville, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires was expected to move into northern Minnesota beginning this evening and will reach Brainerd and Alexandria by early Wednesday morning. The smoke will slowly move south during the day Wednesday and may approach St. Cloud in the evening.

More information on current air quality conditions can be found on the MPCA website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today