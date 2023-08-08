Air Quality Alert Issued for Northern & Central MN Due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert due to smoke from wildfires in Canada for northern and central Minnesota.

The affected areas include Brainerd, Bemidji, Roseau, International Falls, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, and Red Lake. The air quality alert runs from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8 through noon on Wednesday, August 9.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), central North Dakota is currently affected by heavy ground-level smoke, and winds have pushed the smoke across the border into northwest and northeast Minnesota. It will reach north central Minnesota on Wednesday.

In addition, fine particle levels across northern and central Minnesota will reach an unhealthy level for sensitive groups. MDH suggests affected individuals reduce time spent outdoors and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

