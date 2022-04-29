Lakeland PBS

Agents Investigate Fatal Shooting by Officers Near Bowlus

Lakeland News — Apr. 29 2022

BOWLUS, Minn. (AP) — State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputy and Minnesota trooper in Morrison County.

The Minnesota Department of Safety says members of the West Central Drug Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle about 13 miles south of Little Falls about 6 p.m. Thursday. Officials haven’t said what caused the trooper and a deputy from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to fire their weapons.

The DPS says a man in the vehicle was killed and a second person inside was injured. That’s person’s condition was not disclosed.

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Authorities say a handgun was recovered at the scene.

