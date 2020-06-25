AG Ellison Sues Oil Companies, Saying They Deceived Minnesotans on Climate Change

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing ExxonMobil, Koch Industries, and the Petroleum Institute today, saying that they deceived and defrauded Minnesotans about climate change.

The lawsuit was filed in Ramsey County District Court and accuses the oil companies of consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices. The suit is asking for restitution, a corrective public education campaign, and an injunction against continued violations.

Ellison said he is suing the companies because they were “hiding the truth and confusing the facts” of climate change.

