Lakeland PBS

AG Ellison Sues Oil Companies, Saying They Deceived Minnesotans on Climate Change

Lakeland News — Jun. 24 2020

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing ExxonMobil, Koch Industries, and the Petroleum Institute today, saying that they deceived and defrauded Minnesotans about climate change.

The lawsuit was filed in Ramsey County District Court and accuses the oil companies of consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices. The suit is asking for restitution, a corrective public education campaign, and an injunction against continued violations.

Ellison said he is suing the companies because they were “hiding the truth and confusing the facts” of climate change.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

All Four Former Officers Involved in George Floyd’s Death Now Facing Charges

Opponents of Proposed Twin Metals Mine Suing to Challenge Renewal of Leases

Task Force Announced to Protect Minnesotans From Scams, Crimes Related to COVID-19

Working Group Gives Recommendations on Reducing Officer-Involved Shootings

Latest Stories

Officials Say COVID-19 Community Spread in Beltrami County Has Been Limited

Posted on Jun. 25 2020

Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins in Bemidji Now Open

Posted on Jun. 25 2020

FitQuest Fitness Center in Baxter Reopens Amid Pandemic

Posted on Jun. 25 2020

Headwaters Music & Arts Still Offering Summer Camps Despite COVID-19

Posted on Jun. 24 2020

The Birchmont Golf Tournament Still Set To Take Place As Scheduled

Posted on Jun. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.