Affinity Plus of Bemidji Awards United Way with $5,000 for Bemidji HS Food Pantry

Emma HudziakMar. 31 2022

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union of Bemidji and the United Way have teamed up to help combat hunger in the area by providing a generous donation to the Bemidji High School’s food pantry.

On Thursday, Affinity Plus of Bemidji presented a check to the United Way for $5,000 that will help support the Backpack Buddies program in partnership with the Bemidji High School food pantry.

United Way Executive Director Denae Alamano says that the high school’s food pantry runs all school year long, from the time school starts to the time school ends. Kids are provided with items that they can prepare quickly for themselves at home. Items include peanut butter, canned goods, macaroni and cheese, granola bars, and even some hygiene products.

The staff at United Way typically shops once a month for food pantry supplies in connection with North Country Food Bank to ensure that they’re providing nutritious food options for students.

