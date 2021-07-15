Lakeland PBS

Adult Day Services in Bemidji Prepares for Annual Duck Race

Betsy Melin — Jul. 14 2021

Each year, Adult Day Services in Bemidji hosts a duck race to raise money for their participants. Today, the program hosted a hot dog luncheon to encourage people to buy ducks to enter into the big race.

Those participating will get a duck that will enter the race and one “thank you” duck of their choice that they get to take home. The event is a fundraiser, but there are also prizes given out to those who join in and buy a duck. Last year, the event was held virtually, but this year it will be back to its normal way of running.

The money raised, usually over $2,000, goes right back into the programs hosted at Adult Day Services. Those programs are far-reaching. Adult Day Services is designed to keep adults out of retirement homes longer and encourage independence. There are 62 participants using the services.

The race is a part of the Dragon Boat Festival held in Bemidji each year and will be on August 7 this year.

