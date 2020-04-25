Lakeland PBS

Additional SNAP Benefits Available For Families

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 24 2020

The federal government has included additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aid funding in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This allows states, including Minnesota, to increase SNAP funding for families who are currently receiving supplemental food aid assistance.

The SNAP program looks at household income, expenses, and the number of family members and then provides monthly benefits based on that information. With the increase of SNAP funding, families will now receive the maximum amount of SNAP benefits.

If you are curious about your eligibility, you can contact your county or apply online through the Minnesota Department of Human Services website.

