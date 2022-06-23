Additional Lane Reductions Along Highway 71 in Bemidji Extend Today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) recently announced additional lane reductions along Highway 71 in Bemidji starting today.

According to the press releases, the lane shift of the southbound lane of Highway 71 will extend further, reaching the intersection of Highway 197. MnDOT is anticipating the largest area affected by this development is the Highway 71 northbound and southbound traffic, as it will move into a single lane when crossing the Highway 197 intersection.

The main purpose of this change is to complete paving operations in the southern portion of the Highway 71 construction project. When the paving is complete, MnDOT will be able to re-open the westbound lane on Highway 197, which is currently closed. When the westbound lane is re-opened, traffic congestion will be reduced at the Highway 71 and 197 intersection.

At this time, crews are also paving the northern portion of the Highway 71 construction project near Winter Sumac Road. Paving of the northern part is expected to finish on June 27th.

MnDOT reports the additional lane reductions will last until July 1st.

More information about the Highway 71 construction project and upcoming developments can be found by visiting MnDOT’s website.

