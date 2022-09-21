Active Shooting Hoax Reported to Bemidji High School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji High School received a false active shooting call earlier today.

According to the press release, at approximately 2 p.m., the high school was put into “Secure” due to an anonymous phone call indicating an active shooter was at the school. The building was deemed to be safe and secure by local law enforcement after they responded to the call. The press release states that the call was reported to be a hoax.

This call follows a trend that occurred throughout Minnesota. Several schools have reported to receive similar hoax calls.

Bemidji Area Schools state in their press release that they trained with law enforcement over the past few years to ensure the safety and security in case of events like today. The press release also states that additional staff and law enforcement were present throughout the day.

