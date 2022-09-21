Lakeland PBS

Active Shooting Hoax Reported to Bemidji High School

Mary BalstadSep. 21 2022

Bemidji High School received a false active shooting call earlier today.

According to the press release, at approximately 2 p.m., the high school was put into “Secure” due to an anonymous phone call indicating an active shooter was at the school. The building was deemed to be safe and secure by local law enforcement after they responded to the call. The press release states that the call was reported to be a hoax.

This call follows a trend that occurred throughout Minnesota. Several schools have reported to receive similar hoax calls.

Bemidji Area Schools state in their press release that they trained with law enforcement over the past few years to ensure the safety and security in case of events like today. The press release also states that additional staff and law enforcement were present throughout the day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Updated:Bemidji School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Accident

Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Holds Fundraiser at Bemidji Brewing

Bemidji Education Association Gives Awards to Outstanding Teachers, Staff

Bemidji Ridgeway Initiative Looks for Alternative Housing as School Year Approaches

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.