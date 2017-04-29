DONATE

AACT Festival Finds Its Way To Brainerd

Clayton Castle
Apr. 28 2017
The curtain has risen at Central Lakes College as Brainerd Community Theatre plays host to the Region V American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) Festival this weekend.

Clayton Castle went to the college as the festival kicked off on Friday morning.

Clayton Castle
Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

